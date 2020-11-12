Grief, anger, disbelief: Trump voters face Biden’s victory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Across the country, many of the 71.9 million people who voted for President Donald Trump are working through emotions in the wake of his loss. Grief, anger and shock are among the feelings being expressed by those who had assumed he would win. Many also are skeptical of the results, their views echoing Trump’s remarks since Election Day. State officials and election experts say the 2020 election unfolded smoothly across the country and without widespread irregularities. But the facts haven’t deterred Trump or his supporters, many of whom say they are reluctant to heed President-elect Joe Biden’s calls for unity.