Le Mars helping local residents with their holiday shopping

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Le Mars Holiday Open House has begun, a fundraiser meant to help people fill meet their holiday need.

The event goes from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14. During that time, $1,000 dollars in Chamber Holiday Dollars will be given away to local residents, with forty people winning $25 each.

Several businesses in Le Mars are participating in the event, including Pizza Ranch, Godfather's Pizza, Claussen's Menswear, 4 Brothers Bar & Grill, Bling n Fashions, Brown Gift Gallery, Get Branded 360, Hotopp Jewelry & Gifts, Joba's Decor & Gifts, McDonald's, Premier Communications, P' Pizza House, Sugar n Spice and Sunshine Foods.

You can register to win one of the $25 cash prizes at any of those stores. The purpose of the event is to help local residents fulfill their holiday shopping needs.