Memoir by Sen. Tammy Duckworth coming out March 30

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Tammy Duckworth has written a memoir. The book is titled “Every Day Is a Gift” and comes out March 30. The Hachette Book Group imprint Twelve announced the deal with Sen. Duckworth on Thursday. That’s the 16th anniversary of when she was shot down while serving in Iraq and lost both of her legs. The 52-year-old Duckworth will tell of her life from her childhood in Southeast Asia and Hawaii to her 23 years in the Army to her time in public service. She was elected in 2016 to the U.S. Senate and became the first sitting Senator to give birth.