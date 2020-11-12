Mexican president presents bill to ban outsourcing of jobs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is proposing legislation that would ban subcontracting or outsourcing of jobs by private companies, except with government authorization. The proposal outlined Thursday says personnel, staffing or temp companies can help private firms recruit, select or train workers, but cannot be listed as their employer. The bill would allow subcontract workers to provide “specialized services or carry out specialized projects that are not part of a company’s line of business,” with approval from the labor department. The government says the practice has been abused to avoid paying employees’ the benefits they are due by law. Business groups say the plan would further harm a Mexican economy hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.