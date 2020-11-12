Correction: NerdWallet-Millennial Money-New Debt Rules story

In a story Nov. 10 about rules covering third-party debt collectors, The Associated Press — in an article supplied by the personal finance website NerdWallet — reported erroneously that collectors can’t ask for a post-dated check for them to cash later. Collectors can ask for a post-dated check, but must warn consumers a set number of days before the check is cashed. Collectors can’t ask for a post-dated check for the purpose of threatening or instituting criminal prosecution.