Morning snow showers with a cooler day in general Thursday

We managed to melt a decent amount of that snow yesterday under the sunny skies.



As a result, we do have a few pockets of fog out there this morning and, with temperatures in the 20s in some areas, we may see some slick spots again this morning.



There will also be the chance for some scattered snow showers to move through during the morning hours.



Amounts would not likely be much more than a dusting but visibility would be reduced as they move through the area.



The afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with temperatures steady near the freezing mark.



Skies will clear tonight and allow us to drop into the low teens.



It will be a cold start to our Friday but temperatures do look to warm as we head into the weekend.



We will discuss how high we climb this weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.