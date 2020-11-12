Morningside College to become Morningside University

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Morningside College will become Morningside University effective June 1, 2021.

“Our history as Morningside College has been rich. Morningside holds a special place in the hearts of many. It has changed lives, and nothing will alter that legacy,” said Morningside’s President John Reynders. “Ultimately, though, it’s Morningside – not Morningside College or the College – that most resonates with those who love this place. Morningside will remain Morningside. For those that don’t know us, though, the change to university has the potential to open new doors and new hearts within the global marketplace.”

Undergraduate students graduating in May 2021 will be the final graduating class of Morningside College, while the graduate commencement ceremony slated for June 2021 will produce the first graduating class of Morningside University.

According to a press release, the decision to change the name resulted from a unanimous vote by the Morningside College Board of Directors during their meeting on October 9, 2020.

Morningside officials say the name change discussion has been ongoing throughout the last decade, particularly in the last five years. Several years ago, Morningside’s Carnegie Classification - a framework that classifies colleges and universities in the United States - changed Morningside’s classification from “regional college” to “regional university,” serving as a turning point in the discussion.

The primary difference between a U.S. college and a university is that a university generally offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Morningside has offered graduate degrees since the late 1960s and now serves more graduate students than undergraduate students.

“The period of growth and change that we have experienced in the last two decades rival any in Morningside’s history. Though some things have stayed the same, Morningside is also a place that has changed,” said Reynders in a press release. “Breaking into new markets and expanding our reach requires bold moves that affirm the work we have done in the last 20 years. Transitioning from Morningside College to Morningside University represents an important step toward our future.”

For more information including frequently asked questions and information for alumni, please visit morningside.edu/university