Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Months after announcing it would abandon its longtime Indian chief head corporate logo, Mutual of Omaha has unveiled a new logo depicting an African lion. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced the new logo on Thursday. It replaces the depiction of a Native American chief that had been synonymous with the company for 70 years. The company announced its plans for a change in July, as corporations and sports teams around the country have faced increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.