Nebraska reports 2,611 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Thursday report 2,611 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 92,553.

Twenty-five more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 756 on Thursday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 905 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,460 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 51,017 on Thursday.

So far, 650,985 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 558,106 tests have come back negative.