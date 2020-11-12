Nov. 12: Iowa reports over 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 30 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 4,337 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, health officials reported 166,021 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 170,358 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 105,357 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,146 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 30 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,928.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,208 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 1,190 in yesterday's report. This sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. Of those hospitalizations, 215 are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators. Officials say the state still has about 2,490 inpatient beds available.

In Iowa, 8,562 new tests given, and a total of 1,068,268 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 136 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 8,783.

To date, 6,602 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 105.

A total of 89 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-eight of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 14 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,607. Of those cases, 2,173 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 19 new virus cases, with its total now at 809. Of those cases, 460 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported seven new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 1,024. Officials say 659 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,165 to 2,196 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,461 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 12, the state health department says Sioux County reported 50 new cases bringing its total to 3,071. Officials say 2,226 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 21.