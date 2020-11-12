Nov. 12: South Dakota reports 18,722 active COVID-19 cases, 551 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 2,019 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 60,716.

According to the state's health department, 1,731 of the new cases are confirmed and 288 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 18,722 active cases in the state, an increase of 1,261 since Wednesday.

Officials reported 1,228 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 41,427.

Currently, 551 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,455 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 567 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,187. Of those cases, 920 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to four.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 72 new cases, bringing its total to 1,051. State health officials say 797 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,974 to 4,140. Health officials say 2,722 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Lincoln County's total to 34.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 973 total positive cases. So far, 721 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 17.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,188 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 783 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to eight.