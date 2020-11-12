NY Times: Sioux City has had more COVID-19 cases per capita than any metro area except Bismark, ND

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City metro area has one of the highest number of cases per capita in the country, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

The New York Times says the only metro area with more cases per capita than Sioux City is Bismark, North Dakota. Their report says nearly 9% of people in Sioux City, and the surrounding area, have tested positive for COVID-19.

After a relatively quiet summer, infections have started rising again in Sioux City, with daily positive cases regularly exceeding 100.

You can read the full New York Times article here.