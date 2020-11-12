Officials ID man killed in Scottsbluff crash on slick road

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska have identified a man killed in a crash earlier this week when he lost control of his truck on an icy road. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office says 69-year-old Steven Hergenrader, of Mitchell, died in a crash Tuesday morning just northwest of Scottsbluff. Officials say the crash happened as wintery weather slicked area roads. Investigators say Hergenrader was on a highway overpass west of Scottsbluff and was passing another vehicle when his pickup truck slid on the ice, went down an embankment and rolled. Authorities say Hergenrader was thrown from the truck and died at the scene.