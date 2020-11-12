Police arrest Sioux City man for Main Street shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A 22-year-old Sioux City man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Main Street back on Nov. 1.

Cristian Armando Morelos has been arrested for burglary, domestic abuse assault and willful injury causing serious injury.

Court documents allege Morelos entered a residence in the 800 block of Main Street in Sioux City at about 3:40 a.m. in the morning by breaking through a kitchen window.

The documents say when Morelos entered the residence, Brianna Flores saw him wielding a handgun. Flores says she hid under a table and saw Morelos enter a bedroom where Jose Armando Munoz Najar and Temo Garcia were located.

Garcia reported to police that Morelos pointed the gun at him and fired several rounds in the bedroom. One rounded was reportedly fired into the bed next to where Najar and Garcia were sitting, with another fired into the floor.

Morelos allegedly shot Najar with one round to his right calf.

Police report Morelos became distracted when the mother of his child, Amberly Rodriguez, yelled at him. Najar then attempted to push past Morelos, but he was allegedly pistol-whipped by Morelos, causing a laceration to the back of Najar's head.

After Najar and Garcia were able to run out of the house, Morelos allegedly assaulted Rodriguez, causing her left eye to swell and bruise.

Rodriguez reportedly yelled for Flores, and after she entered the room Morelos fled out of the house.

Amberly Rodriguez and Cristian Armando Morelos have a three-year-old son together, but he was not present at the time of the incident.

Morelos was later arrested and housed in the the Woodbury County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.