Remsen St. Mary’s beats Montezuma, 108-94, in highest scoring game in Iowa history

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) -- In the highest scoring high school football game in Iowa history, Remsen St. Mary's beat Montezuma, 108-84, in the Class 8-man semifinals on Thursday.

St. Mary's trailed 46-36 at halftime and fell behind 60-36 in the third quarter before storming back. Hawks quarterback Blaine Harpenau ran for 354 yards on 40 carries, with four touchdowns and also threw for 134 yards and four touchdowns. Brendan Fisch ran for 123 yards and scored five times.

Montezuma quarterback Eddie Burgess threw for 689 yards and nine touchdowns but the Braves season ends with a 10-1 record. Montezuma attempted 60 passes and only ran the ball 15 times in a game that lasted more than four hours.

"I knew coming into the game they had such a high powered offense," said St. Mary's senior Blaine Harpenau. "I knew our offense would have success too so I knew it would be kind of a high scoring game but that was just insane. I didn't really expect to go that high."

"Once you got into the third quarter, you're like this is a lot of scoring and that third quarter took forever too," said St. Mary's head coach Tim Osterman. "I kind of knew right around that third quarter once we got up to 66-66 this is going to be something that's really odd."

Second-ranked Remsen St. Mary's (11-0) will play 10th-ranked Fremont-Mills (7-1) in the 8-man final, next Thursday at 10 AM. Fremont-Mills beat number-1 Don Bosco, 32-30.