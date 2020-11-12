Sioux City family recounts son’s survival after he was born after just 25-weeks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Jacob Bride was one of the smallest babies born at UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's to survive.

No bigger than a "beanie baby", he was born in August of 2004. But, he wasn't due until Thanksgiving of that year.

KTIV's Matt Breen recently caught up with the Bride family-- including Jacob, who's now a teenager-- to learn more about the ups and downs of a delivery 15-weeks early, and how Children's Miracle Network helped save Jacob's life.

"When he was born, Jacob weighed just 1 pound, 12 ounces," said Matt Breen. "Tom, can you give us an idea how small he was?" "Well, actually, they put a beanie baby beside him, and that was the physical size of his body," said Tom Bride, Father. "One thing one of the nurses suggested that I do, because she said 'you're not going to remember how small he was', she said 'take you wedding ring and we'll put it on his arm'. So, that was a good way to put into perspective how small he was because you could slide my ring up his leg and on his arm easily."

"What was the care like in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke's?" asked Breen. "Well, I've been quoted in the past as saying they were family," said Anne Bride, Mother. "Like I said, we were there 99 days. The nurses became like my sisters. At that point there were only two neonatologists and we became very close with them because either Tom, or I, was there most of the day. And, throughout his stay there we just interacted with everyone. And, the care is exceptional. We couldn't believe that we were able to stay in Sioux City with the help of CMN and St. Luke's, and not have to go to a larger city."

"I know Children's Miracle Network provided some of the equipment and care that Jacob needed in those first few weeks of his life," said Breen. "Tom, what does CMN mean to your family?" "Well, I guess we really didn't understand before, but we were fortunate enough to get to meet Alan Osmond," said Tom Bride. "He was up here for a CMN event. He explained how they had started CMN, and how it began. And, what I was really impressed with was that 100-percent of all of the funds raised in the community go directly to help that community. They don't get used elsewhere. It all goes right back to your providers in your community to help with kids. Funds are not bled off somewhere else."

"Now, the million dollar question… how are you doing today, Jacob?" asked Breen. "I'm pretty good," said Jacob Bride, Children's Miracle Network Champion. "I'm just an average sophomore at Bishop Heelan, and I'm really enjoying my time there. And, I do enjoy helping dad on the farm."

Jacob Bride spent 99-days at St. Luke's before he was released.