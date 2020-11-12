Sioux City Symphony Orchestra announces 105th season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra on Thursday announced its 105th season and new ways to enjoy the orchestra.

While there will be limited seating for the season, the Symphony announced a new Live Stream On-Demand Service and App, allowing Siouxlanders to enjoy the music of the 105th season from wherever they are.

The App, SCSO Live, is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Ryan Haskins, Maestro for the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, says while it's been a challenge, they're just happy to be making music again.

"There have been so many emotions associated with this process. And we're still going through those emotions because of the uncertainty. But also, everyone on the team is in some way an optimist," said Ryan Haskins, Maestro.

Haskins says, with the addition of the streaming service and app, there will be several exclusive online concerts with behind-the-scenes features, interviews with musicians, and more.