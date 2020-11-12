Siouxland Chamber of Commerce to hold online auction

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will be holding a virtual auction this year to replace the annual dinner fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce said the event is typically their largest fundraiser every year. But in order to keep guests safe, they changed the event to an online auction called "Celebrate Me Home."

They said all the items donated and up for auction are very Siouxland specific.

Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce said they have seen overwhelming support for this upcoming virtual event.

"All the members that have donated for the auction, they've really stretched to get some really cool things. We wanted to be unique, we didn't want to mimic or be the same as a lot of the non-profits. We didn't want to distract from what they have been doing. So we tried to get this uniquely Siouxland category." said Sloniker.

Bidding for the items will start on Nov. 16.

Some items up for auction include local business gift certificates, Shelby Houlihan's tracksuit from the Olympics, a "Sioux City Sue" original movie poster, and much more.

For a full list of the items up for auction, click here.