Briar Cliff and Dordt moving to online learning after Thanksgiving break

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, colleges have preparations in place for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as students head home for break.

School officials with Briar Cliff University in Sioux City said classes will be remote after Thanksgiving break.

So if a student does return home for Thanksgiving, they will be able to remain there and complete their courses through online learning.

The Vice President of Academic Affairs at Briar Cliff University said that even though classes will be online, the campus will remain open for students that cannot leave yet or need to return after the break.

"We are open, our cafeteria, residence halls, library, health office, counseling, student support services are all open face to face following Thanksgiving," said Dr. Knealing.

Dr. Knealing said those students that do remain on campus after break will continue using their health app, which monitors their daily well-being and helps keep the campus safe from potential spreading of the virus.

Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa has a similar plan to Briar Cliff once students leave for Thanksgiving break.

Officials from Dordt said classes will also shift from in-person to online once Thanksgiving break is over.

They said some classes may give face to face finals prior to Thanksgiving break, but will continue meeting online into December.

For international students or students unable to leave by Thanksgiving break, they can request to remain on campus.