Siouxland Humane Society to hold Paws ‘n Claus fundraiser with safety protocols in place

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society is prepping for their upcoming fundraiser "Paws N Claus" -- but, this year, you can expect to see some changes.

The Siouxland Humane Society uses the money raised by the event to support homeless and often neglected animals. Families, including your furry friends, are invited for a photoshoot with Santa!

This year, because of COVID-19, Missie Fischer, the Siouxland Humane Society's Director of Development, says they will be limiting the number of people inside the building. And they will be requiring anyone inside the building to wear a mask until it's time to take their pictures.

"We basically make sure you get three good photos, but you probably get more, maybe some are bloopers or the dog might have been jumping off with the kids' eyes closed, you get all the memories of the session and we have professional photographers taking the photos," said Fischer.

The sessions start at $35 and the event will be held Nov. 18 - Nov. 22.

They will be in the same spot as last year, 823 Gordon Drive in the Woodbury Center by IHOP

Wednesday through Friday, hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday hours are 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.