Stocks ease mostly lower on Wall Street, except for tech

Stocks are easing lower in early trading on Wall Street Thursday, a day after major indexes briefly flirted with all-time highs before closing mixed. The S&P 500 gave up 0.5% shortly after the opening bell, but it’s still holding on to a gain for the week. Banks and industrial companies were helping lead the way lower, while gains in some Big Tech stocks including Amazon and Facebook helped push the Nasdaq to a small gain. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the lowest number since March but still very high by historical standards.