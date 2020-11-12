Test Iowa sites to up testing as COVID-19 cases increase sharply

(IOWA) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says hospitals are experiencing increases in patient volume, due to surges in COVID-19 across the state.

She addressed concerns from doctors in some areas, who are claiming hospital beds are full, suggesting people won't receive care.

The governor says her team is in regular contact with hospital leaders, and they want to assure the public that is not the case.

Reynolds says they will be updating the hospital data reported on the Iowa dashboard to include age demographics, a breakdown of daily hospitalizations by age.

"This new data is intended to provide additional context to help Iowans understand more about the impact of COVID-19 and the risk to specific individuals," said Gov. Kim Reynolds.

During the news conference, Reynolds said the cause of the surge in cases in Iowa is caused by community spread.

She is asking Iowans to step up and mask up to flatten the curve.

She also announced a new test Iowa contract so they can add more contact tracers and buy more tests. Each site has added 200 more appointments to their daily schedules.

"The five state operated drive-thru sites can now test a combined 4,040 Iowans daily, Monday though Friday, or 20,200 each week," said Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds says when combined with the clinic sites, and the university and college partnerships, test Iowa has generated more than 6,000 tests per day.