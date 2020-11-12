The importance of CMN on Sioux City native Malik Byrd’s Journey To A Cure

Rockford, Illinois (KTIV) -- It's been an often-challenging journey for a young man who was born in Sioux City, and now lives in Illinois. But things are looking up.



On January 16 of this year, Malik Byrd celebrated his golden birthday, but so much has happened in those 16 years.



Earlier this week, we caught up with LaKeshia Wingo, Malik's mother, who talks about the importance of the Children's Miracle Network on Malik's Journey To A Cure.

Stella Daskalakis: We are honored to be joined by LaKeshia Wingo, who is a Sioux City native and joins us from Rockford, Illinois. Thank you giving us some of your time, Lakeshia.

You and your son, Malik Byrd, have a special connection to the Children's Miracle Network and we will talk about that in just a moment.

For those who might not know Malik's story, can you familiarize all of us with his journey?

LaKeshia Wingo: Malik was born with is called sickle cell anemia, which is characterized by its pain crises. He's lived through multiple pain crises, hospitalizations, blood transfusions, and other treatments, up until last year, when he received a bone marrow transplant, which cured him of Sickle Cell. And he has some damage to his hip and we are expecting a hip replacement, once he is not longer taking the anti-rejection medication.

Stella Daskalakis: Can you elaborate about Malik's connection and involvement with the Children's Miracle Network? It goes way back.

LaKeshia Wingo: So many people see the balloons, stickers, that are on the equipment in hospital rooms and at the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. You know that they do a good thing. But it isn't until that good thing is affecting your family and your child. Malik, as I stated before, was hospitalized numerous times. And because of the generosity of donors and contributors to the Children's Miracle Network, he was able to have a lot of the equipment that he needed for his treatments. And I think God placed us in the path of a wonderful nurse. Her name is Marlys Donnelly and she recommended Malik to be an ambassador for St. Luke's, which was a Children's Miracle Network hospital so we actually ended up representing the state of Iowa in what's called Champions Across America. It was a wonderful experience to be able to meet a lot of the other families from the other states. It felt great. I was honored to be able to contribute and help raise awareness for the need of donors for Children's Miracle Network and to be a part of all the great work that they do.

Stella Daskalakis: We hear how important CMN is to your family, before we let you go, can you encapsulate the importance of the Children's Miracle Network. We know how important it is to your family, but to other families too?

LaKeshia Wingo: You know, what Children's Miracle Network does is that it bridges the gap between what we have to what we need. And a lot of needs were met medically because of the gracious donations that would come through the Children's Miracle Network, and not only financially, but the connections they allow other families to make, being able to share your story and hear the stories of others, and make connections with other moms, who weren't necessarily going the exact same journey. But the story began the same, why me? So many families ask themselves that question. Why me? And the, moving forward to educating themselves. So there were some very bad mama jamas, mothers I met, and our story was completely different from theirs, but they educated themselves. Children's Miracle Network offered the opportunity for us to receive even more education by connecting us with people, for me personally, throughout the state, to help answer some of those questions that I wouldn't else have gotten answered. And I was very appreciative.