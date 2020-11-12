Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AA SoDak 16=
State Qualifier Match I=
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-13, 25-9
State Qualifier Match 2=
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-14, 21-25, 25-5, 25-12
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18
State Qualifier Match 3=
Brandon Valley def. Pierre, 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15
Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-8, 25-12, 25-21
State Qualifier Match 4=
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15
Watertown def. Yankton, 25-11, 25-20, 25-5
