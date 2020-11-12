 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

7:42 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AA SoDak 16=

State Qualifier Match I=

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-13, 25-9

State Qualifier Match 2=

Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-14, 21-25, 25-5, 25-12

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18

State Qualifier Match 3=

Brandon Valley def. Pierre, 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15

Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-8, 25-12, 25-21

State Qualifier Match 4=

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15

Watertown def. Yankton, 25-11, 25-20, 25-5

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

