Top central bankers: Economy needs help despite vaccine news

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The world’s top central bankers are saying the economy will still need support despite good news about early stages of vaccine development against COVID-19 which is still the chief threat to the economy. Fed Chairman Powell said at an online conference held by the European Central Bank that “the next few months could be challenging” as the virus spreads. He said that Congress “may need to do more” in terms of stimulus. So far that’s been held up in the Congress as earlier stimulus expired. European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey both cautioned against being overly optimistic over news of early vaccine trials.