Universities urge students to get tested before going home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Universities in South Dakota are encouraging their students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning home for Thanksgiving to help curb the spread of the virus. South Dakota State University in Brookings and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion are offering free tests. South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that the majority of recent COVID-19 spread has been among smaller gatherings of family members and friends. South Dakota Board of Regents spokeswoman Janelle Toman said testing at the state’s universities has been handled at the campus level because circumstances can vary at each school.