US investor released after 19-month house arrest in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Supreme Court has ordered the release, after 19 months of house arrest, of a prominent American investor charged with alleged embezzlement. The court on Thursday said it took note of Michael Calvey’s compliance with the house arrest imposed in April 2019 and his stated need to be able to take walks for health reasons. The court also released six others charged in the case from house arrest, ordering them not to be in contact with each other and stay at home after dark. Calvey was arrested in February 2019 and initially held in jail on charges of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm Baring Vostok has a controlling stake. He denies wrongdoing.