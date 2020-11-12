Virus survivor: Double lung transplant ‘a walking miracle’

PHOENIX (AP) — Seven months after he was first hospitalized with COVID-19, a utility worker from Las Cruces, New Mexico, has a brand new set of lungs. Doctors at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, where the transplant took place, are expected to release 52-year-old Arthur Sanchez on Saturday. He is the first of two double lung transplants the hospital has performed on coronavirus patients since the pandemic began. There have been reports of a handful of coronavirus patients nationwide who have received a lung transplant. Sanchez has called himself “a walking miracle.” Doctors say he spent almost five months in various hospitals during his battle with the virus.