All of West Middle School moves to virtual learning due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has decided to shift West Middle School to virtual learning.

District officials say West Middle School will use the emergency response virtual learning model from Nov. 13 to Nov. 25. On-site learning will resume on Nov. 30.

In order to move to virtual learning, approval is required by the Iowa Department of Education. To grant permission, the Iowa DOE requires two metrics: a community COVID-19 positivity rate of at least 15% and a student absence rate of at least 10%.

At present, West Middle School's absence rate has met the 10% threshold and Woodbury County has a positivity rate of 22.5% as of Thursday.

Therefore, the Iowa DOE has granted the district's waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning for this period.

The Sioux City Community School District says on Nov. 10 it learned that multiple individuals from the 7th-grade class at West Middle had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were experiencing symptoms.

Initially, the district had just the 7th-grade students move to virtual learning starting Nov. 11. But on Nov. 12, the district announced the entire building would be moving to virtual learning.