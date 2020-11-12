West Middle’s 7th-grade class moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The 7th-grade class at West Middle School in Sioux City has been moved to virtual learning.

The Sioux City Community School District says on Nov. 10 it learned that multiple individuals from one grade at West Middle had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were experiencing symptoms.

District officials say because each middle school grade is housed in a pod, the cross-contact is contained within the grade level.

In response to this, the district decided to move the 7th-grade class at West Middle School to emergency response virtual learning effect Nov. 11.