While electric crews continue to restore power, Walthill residents reach out a helping hand to each other

WALTHILL, Neb. (KTIV) -- Early Tuesday morning Walthill, Nebraska, residents were hit with an almost village-wide power outage.

"All of a sudden a crash, and it was like 'boom!' and you looked around, but you couldn't tell if it was the tree outside your house or across the street or down the block," said resident Nancy Anderson.

By Thursday evening, some of those residents were still in the dark.

While residents continued to wait as crews make their way through every neighborhood, community members sprang into action to help each other.

"We've been providing breakfast, lunch, and supper," said resident Gwen Porter.

Groups and businesses from all corners of the Village of Walthill gave what they could for their neighbors.

"Donations have been coming in from different entities, different individuals. One of our main contributors were the teachers from the Walthill Public School. They've gathered blankets, they've gather supplies, snacks. Everything that they could think of that our kids would need or their students" said Porter.

Regardless of the level of impact, residents say they're overwhelmed with the kindess they've received.

"The amount of compassion and support everyone had for each other, you know we're all struggling in one way or another, but everybody came to help and the main goal of it starting out was comfort," said Porter.

Crew members say any free moment they have had over the past two days has gone toward repairing power lines and restoring power to Walthill residents.