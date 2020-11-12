White House report says Iowa has ‘unyielding COVID spread’ and requires stronger restrictions

WASHINGTON (KTIV) -- A new report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is showing Iowa has the 4th highest positivity rate in the United States.

According to the report, Iowa is in the red zone for cases and test positivity. The report indicates there are 621 new cases per 100,000 population in Iowa and 1 in 10 people who get tested come back positive.

In fact, all of the counties in northwest Iowa are in the red zone for new cases and positivity rate.

Additionally, 99% of all counties in Iowa have moderate or high levels of community transmission. The three counties with the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks include Polk County, Linn County and Scott County. These counties represent 24.2% of the new cases in Iowa

"The unyielding COVID spread across Iowa continues with new hospital admissions, inpatients, and patients in the ICU at record levels, indicating deeper spread across the state," said the White House Task Force in the report.

Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, officials say an average of 142 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 34 patients of suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Iowa. An average of more than 95% of hospitals reported either new confirmed or new suspected COVID-9 patients each day during this time period.

"The most recent trends, showing steep inclines across all indicators, need

immediate action including mask requirements to decrease severity in morbidity and mortality among Iowans," said the White House Task Force.

The report says communities should not gather without a mask if they are meeting with individuals living outside your household. It also recommends wearing a mask whenever in a public place and to get a flu shot.

With schools, the report recommends students and teachers in K-12 schools should wear masks, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You can read the White House report on Iowa here.