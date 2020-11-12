Wisconsin elections head says still no evidence of fraud

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s elections chief says there remains no evidence of any wrongdoing, fraud or irregularity in the state’s presidential election, as counties work to wrap up certifying their votes and estimating how much it would cost to recount them. Elections chief Meagan Wolfe said Thursday that nothing unusual has come up during the county certification of the votes. Fifty- five of the state’s 72 counties have completed the certification and Democrat Joe Biden has netted just four votes. Based on unofficial counts, Biden beat President Donald Trump by about 20,500 votes. Tuesday is the deadline for counties to complete the vote canvass.