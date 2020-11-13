911 outage reported in Cedar County

911 outage reported in Cedar CountyUpdated
(KTIV) According to a press release from Cedar County Emergency Management, a fiber optic cable has been cut in southern Cedar County.
Some long distance 911 services have been affected for landline and cell customers.
When possible, 911 calls will be rerouted to nearby dispatch centers and information will be relayed by radio. So far, known outages are only reported in Laurel, Wakefield, and Allen Nebraska.
Non-emergency calls can be placed by calling 402-254-6884. Emergency callers, who get a busy signal, can contact neighboring dispatch centers .
- Dixon 402-755-5608
- Knox 402-288-4261
- Pierce 402-329-6346
- Wayne Police 402-375-2626
Crews have been dispatched to repair the cable, but warn it may take a few hours.