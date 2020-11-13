911 outage reported in Cedar County

(KTIV) According to a press release from Cedar County Emergency Management, a fiber optic cable has been cut in southern Cedar County.

Some long distance 911 services have been affected for landline and cell customers.

When possible, 911 calls will be rerouted to nearby dispatch centers and information will be relayed by radio. So far, known outages are only reported in Laurel, Wakefield, and Allen Nebraska.

Non-emergency calls can be placed by calling 402-254-6884. Emergency callers, who get a busy signal, can contact neighboring dispatch centers .

Dixon 402-755-5608

Knox 402-288-4261

Pierce 402-329-6346

Wayne Police 402-375-2626

Crews have been dispatched to repair the cable, but warn it may take a few hours.