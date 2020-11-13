Breezy Friday with warming temperatures into the weekend

Clear skies and fairly fresh snow on the ground allowed us to drop into the teens overnight in much of Siouxland with a few of us reaching the single digits.



Southerly winds will get stronger as the day goes along and those will help to push our temperatures to near 40 in the afternoon with lots of sunshine.



The down side of the winds is that some drifting of snow may take place.



In addition, any snow that does drift could melt and refreeze on roadways so watch for some scattered slick spots.



The breeze will remain in place tonight and, with clouds increasing overnight, we will only fall into the upper 20s.



Expect Saturday and Sunday to bring more seasonal temperatures along with highs in the mid 40s.



Will it be dry though? We look at the full forecast on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.