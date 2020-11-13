Crawford returns to ring in title defense against Brook

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terence Crawford has long held a spot in the mythical pound-for-pound ratings that boxing people like to argue about when all the fights are done for the day. What Crawford is still waiting on is the one signature fight that will put an end to all those arguments. Crawford won’t get that Saturday night when he defends his piece of the welterweight title against England’s Kell Brooks. But he figures to get a stiff challenge — along with a measuring stick of the state of his many talents — when he takes on the former champion.