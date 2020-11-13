‘Downtown for the Holidays’ sees modified, but festive events

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's not too early to start thinking about the holidays and Downtown Partners along with other Sioux City businesses and organizations have several festive activities planned over the next several weeks.

Representatives spoke more about the details of the events at a press conference Friday morning.

Officials with Downtown Partners said the annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade will look different this year.

Instead of a traditional parade, groups can drive the parade route themselves to view the lighted floats.

Another traditional event will be changed.

Officials with Downtown Partners say they plan to have Santa visit The Warrior Hotel, but people will be able to talk to him in a different way.

"Children will not be able to sit on santa's lap, but you know we have different things in place like the Santa in the Window so they can still talk to him and deliver him letters as well. We're just doing what we can to keep social distancing standards in place and keep people safe," said Grace Nordquist with Downtown Partners.

Other events include family activities at the Launch Pad Museum and "pop-up" shopping downtown.

For a full list of dates and times, click here.