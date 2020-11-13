Monona County man found guilty of killing his grandmother

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Monona County man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother.

Eliot Stowe was charged with the 2018 death of Cheryl Stowe.

On June 26, 2018, the Monona County Sheriff's Office was asked to check on the welfare of Cheryl Stowe after she didn't show up for a meeting at work. A search of the property showed bloodstains on several spots around the home and a partially burned bat.

A day later, the sheriff's office and the Department of Natural Resources located her body wrapped in a rug a mile and a half from her home.

During the trial, Stowe pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity claiming to have undiagnosed schizophrenia. The judge for the case says the defense failed to prove Stowe was insane at the time of the crime.

