Labor, civil rights groups claim Iowa failed to protect workers from the coronavirus pandemic

Iowa (KTIV) - Eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups filed a federal complaint on Friday against Iowa's Occupation Safety and Health Administration, claiming the agency has been grossly negligent and not doing what they were created to do.

These groups represent workers in areas including the meatpacking and dairy industry, health care professions, construction, and nursing homes.

In the complaint, the groups allege that 148 claims have been filed with Iowa OSHA over unsafe working conditions related to COVID-19, but only a handful of times OSHA followed through and did on-site inspections.

Charlie Wishman, the president of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO said if Iowa OSHA does not do their job, then the entire community suffers.

He said it's time OSHA protects the workers, not the corporations.

"The attitude, the behavior from these companies is unbelievable. We have heard from these companies that they actually blame the worker for getting infected by COVID-19," said Joe Henry, political director League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa.

Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union said the complaint hopes to urge Federal OSHA to launch an investigation into the alleged negligence of Iowa OSHA.