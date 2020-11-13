Four arrested after pursuit in Dakota County, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska State Troopers and Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested four people following a pursuit in Dakota County in the early morning hours Thursday.

The patrol says at about 12:10 a.m. a trooper saw a Ford Escape speeding on Highway 75 in South Sioux City. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled southbound. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.

According to a press release, the vehicle turned westbound on 164th Street, then northbound on Highway 110, and eventually eastbound on Highway 20. As the vehicle merged onto Interstate 129 it crossed the median and

drove eastbound in the westbound lanes before turning back into the median and driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The vehicle then left the road, drove into the ditch and down a steep hill, where it rolled onto its roof.

Authorities say all four occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. The pursuing trooper was able to take one person into custody immediately. The other three were located by Dakota County deputies and another NSP trooper.

The occupants were 24-year-old Kyle Bottorff of Hawarden, Iowa, 28-year-old Shanelle Horn of Winnebago, Nebraska, 29-year-old Arden Stabler of Decatur, Nebraska and 48-year-old Frederick Baxter of Lincoln, Nebraska.

All four were arrested for obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Bottorff, Stabler, and Baxter were lodged in Dakota County Jail.

Horn was transported to the hospital in Sioux City for an unrelated issue.

The investigation remains ongoing.