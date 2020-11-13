French forces kill al-Qaida-linked commander in Mali

PARIS (AP) — The French military says French ground forces and military helicopters killed a jihadist commander linked with al-Qaida in Mali along with four others. The operation Tuesday targeted Bah ag Moussa, military chief for the RVIM Islamic extremist group, believed responsible for multiple attacks on Malian and international forces operation in the country. The French military spokesman said Friday that the five were targeted after they ignored warning shots and fired on the French forces. It’s the latest of several French operations targeting jihadists in Mali, where extremist rebels frequently target Malian forces and their allies.