Iowa drubs Minnesota 35-7 for 6th straight win for the pig

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Goodson rushed for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Iowa’s defense clamped down hard on Minnesota for a 35-7 victory. The Hawkeyes took possession of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the sixth season. Jack Koerner and Riley Moss each picked off Tanner Morgan for the Gophers quarterback’s first two-interception game in two years. Zach VanValkenburg had three of the team’s four sacks to highlight Iowa’s first shutout of Minnesota since 2009. The Hawkeyes improved to 2-2. The Gophers fell to 1-3.