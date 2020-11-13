Maddie Poppe coming to Sioux City Orpheum for Christmas concert

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Maddie Poppe returns with new music and a home state tour this holiday season. Her new EP "Christmas From Home" features classic interpretations of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “Jingle Bell Rock” among others.

Maddie will be embarking on a tour through Iowa to showcase her new EP in addition to her original material, including a stop in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday, December 17 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Tickets for the socially distanced show will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are also available online at OrpheumLive.com, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Everyone who purchases tickets will be in POD seating; meaning your purchase of 2 or 4 tickets is your POD, and no other PODS will be within 6' of your POD. Doing this increases distancing and minimizes the total number of people that are in the venue. The Orpheum Theatre has instituted fan safety guidelines to ensure a safe and fun experience when attending events.

For full list of guidelines, visit OrpheumLive.com.

Maddie Poppe is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa, and Season 16 winner of American Idol

Since her Idol victory, Maddie has appeared on multiple TV shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Live! With Kelly & Ryan and the Radio Disney Music Awards, and performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Special Olympics, and CMA Fest in Nashville.