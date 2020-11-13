Masks now required at Norfolk City Hall

(KTIV) -- The city of Norfolk, Nebraska is now requiring the use of face masks at city hall.

According to a press release, the rule is effective immediately and applies to all city meetings, including those of the city council and the planning commission.

City officials say Madison County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and Norfolk is committed to slowing the spread and reducing the burden on health care providers.

Citizens are reminded to take proper precautions to prevent additional restrictions being imposed. These including maintaining distance, being consciously clean and wearing a mask when around others.

"Proactively and consistently maintaining distance, being consciously clean, and wearing a mask when around others are just a few ways we can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and relieve some of the stress on our healthcare systems." stated a press release from the City of Norfolk.