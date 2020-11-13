Microsoft: Russian, North Korean hackers target vaccine work

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers have in recent months tried to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 vaccine researchers. It says in a blog post that most of the attacks were unsuccessful but provided no information on those that did succeed. Microsoft says most of the targets were in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the U.S. It is not naming them, but says most were vaccine developers in various stages of clinical trials. In July, the U.S. government said Chinese state-backed hackers were also targeting vaccine-makers.