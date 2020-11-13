Morningside and Wayne State plan to have the majority of their classes done by Thanksgiving break

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break, colleges around Siouxland have made preparations to keep the campus safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials with Morningside College in Sioux City said they've had a plan in place before the start of the fall semester.

They said students began classes one week early and removed all regular semester breaks, in order for the semester to be complete by Thanksgiving.

This means their courses will be done prior to returning home, and their final exams will be held online after the break.

But for students who cannot return home, the campus will still be available to them.

"Residence halls officially close on the 25th of November at noon. Anybody staying after that has to have permission to be here. We do anticipate international students, a few students who may be from a distance, and it may take them a while to get home." said Sheri Hineman, Director of Residence Life.

School officials said the campus itself and school staff will still be available after the break, but the students will be home.

Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska has a similar plan in place.

Officials with the school said they also started their fall semester one week early. That allowed them to hold the rest of their classes next week.

And their final exams to be completed on the last few days before Thanksgiving break.

They said that also enabled them to create a new 'D-Term', which allows students who cannot leave a chance to take more classes.

"And that starts Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 18. Students will be taking a mix of online and face to face classes during that period. But all classes are small, so we aren't worried about capacity." said Jay Collier, Director of College Relations at Wayne State College.

Students that do not sign up for the 'D-Term' will return to campus in January, when the spring semester begins.