Musketeers lose at home to Waterloo

SIOUX CITY (COURTESY SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS) - Gabe Blanchard netted his first two goals of the new season but it wasn’t enough as the Sioux City Musketeers dropped a 4-2 decision to Waterloo on Friday.

The Black Hawks got the scoring going just over eight minutes into the contest when Jonah Copre tallied his first goal of the season. However Sioux City tied things up later in the period when Blanchard found the back of the net at the 4:11 mark.

The score held until midway through the second period when the Black Hawks netted two goals in a 69-second span. But Blanchard struck again minutes later to bring the Musketeers within one.

Sioux City had two chances on the power play in the third period but were unable to solve Black Hawk netminder Jack Williams. An empty net goal by Waterloo’s Wyatt Schingoethe with 1:42 to play capped the scoring as the Musketeers fell to 0-2 on the season.

Sioux City outshot Waterloo 31-27 and Akira Schmid recorded 23 saves in his season debut. The Musketeers and Black Hawks will rematch tomorrow night, November 14, at the Tyson Event Center with puck drop set for 7:05pm.