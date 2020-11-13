Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the fifth governor to test positive for the coronavirus this year. Sisolak said he was not experiencing any symptoms and was swabbed for a rapid test on Friday morning as a matter of routine. After it yielded a positive result, he also underwent molecular testing and his sample is still being processed. He is the third person in his office to test positive for the virus since early October. Sisolak’s announcement comes on a day that Nevada reported 1,857 additional coronavirus cases, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.