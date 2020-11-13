New restrictions coming soon in Nebraska if trends continue

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will see tighter coronavirus restrictions in less than two weeks if the number of infected people getting hospitalized continues to increase at its current rate, based on new state benchmarks. Gov. Pete Ricketts says he will impose new social-distancing mandates on bars, restaurants and other places where people gather if the number of hospitalized virus patients rises to 25% of the state’s overall hospital bed capacity. As of Thursday night, the state’s hospitals held 905 virus patients _ about 20% of their current capacity. The number of patients has been growing by about 25 per day, and if that trend continues, Nebraska’s hospitals would reach the 25% benchmark in about 11 days.