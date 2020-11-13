Nov. 13: Iowa reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, another record-breaking number

(KTIV) -- There were 5,065 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. This is the largest one-day increase Iowa has seen since the pandemic began.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, health officials reported 170,358 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 175,423 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 106,491 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,134 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 19 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,947.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,227 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 1,208 in yesterday's report. This sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. Of those hospitalizations, 215 are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators. Officials say 70% of patients currently hospitalized are age 60 and over.

In Iowa, 10,974 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,068,268 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 130 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 8,913.

To date, 6,666 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 105.

A total of 89 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-eight of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 27 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,634. Of those cases, 2,174 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 25 new virus cases, with its total now at 834. Of those cases, 469 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 26 new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 1,050. Officials say 666 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,196 to 2,263 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,482 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 13, the state health department says Sioux County reported 40 new cases bringing its total to 3,111. Officials say 2,256 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's total to 22.